Vibe Coding: Creativity Without Code

If you’re into music production like I am, you might know Rick Rubin. He is a legendary producer and famously said, “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”





At first, that might sound like he’s selling himself short, but it’s actually a testament to his genius. Rubin doesn’t sweat the small technical stuff; he trusts his gut and his taste.





His laid-back, almost Zen approach has now become the meme for something new: Vibe Coding.









Vibe Coding

If you want to bring a new idea to life, you’d better know how to code or hire someone who does. But it's not exactly fast or cheap. For my agency, launching our website meant weeks of configuring servers and databases, installing plugins and templates, and endlessly tweaking CSS and HTML code. I lost track of the hours.





But now, a new trend is emerging that’s completely changing the game. Andrej Karpathy recently coined it "vibe coding." It lets you ignore the nitty-gritty of programming. You focus on the big picture, what you’re trying to build, and why it matters. And then let AI do the rest.





Advanced AI tools take your natural language instructions and turn them into working code. Instead of getting stuck in every little line of code, you simply speak your idea into existence. It’s like magic.

The Moment It Clicked

I have a background in Business Informatics and have done my fair share of programming. But I am not a skilled developer, and I never aspired to become one. I’ve been doing growth marketing since 2016, and I’ve always been excited by the agility and speed of growth hacking versus traditional marketing. This felt similar.





Now, I can simply describe what I want a website or app to do. AI generates the code, the design, and even throws in some nice content and not your average lorem ipsum. AI understands the context and uses its broad, deep knowledge to craft good copy. Something even professional copywriters struggle with sometimes.



Within hours, not weeks, I had a beta version up and running. The tool set up everything using React/Node.js with Firebase and deployed it on Vercel. To be honest, I had to look that up using ChatGPT because I had no idea what it all meant. But the first draft of my site looked amazing, was prefilled with spot-on content, and was fully functional. It blew my mind.

Early Adoption and Growing Pains

Vibe coding isn’t only about developing faster, it’s a complete mindset shift. Software development has always been a painful process of long hours fixing bugs, optimizing performance, or implementing security. But with vibe coding, that focus shifts away from technical details to what really matters: the creative vision.





As early adopters of these AI tools, we’re bound to face some issues. Vibe coding and then deploying our apps so carelessly..., something will break. But the key point is that these issues are only temporary growing pains. As AI tools evolve, they’re getting smarter and more context-aware. The tools will continue to improve, and these early challenges will soon be ironed out.

Why It Matters for Marketers and Creators

As a growth marketer, I’m just as excited about vibe coding as I was when coders first started doing marketing and coined the term “growth hacking.” Now, vibe coding flips it around: even if you’re not a coder, you can build your own apps and tools.





Imagine the possibilities. Marketers, small business owners, and even your mum; they can now create custom apps without having to learn a programming language. This democratizes software development, putting powerful creative tools in everyone’s hands. And for someone like me, who thrives on agility and rapid experimentation, that’s a total game changer.





Vibe coding will allow us to launch MVPs and quick marketing tools in a matter of hours rather than weeks or months. Whether it’s a landing page, a customer engagement tool, or an internal dashboard, vibe coding gives us the freedom to experiment, iterate, and pivot based on real-time feedback. It’s all about getting ideas out there fast and refining them as you go.

Embracing the Future

Vibe coding is not just a new tool; it’s a completely new way of thinking about creation. It puts the focus on your ideas, on getting something built quickly, and on refining it through real-world feedback. Sure, we’re facing some early challenges like bugs, technical debt, and security issues, but these are growing pains. These problems will soon be a thing of the past.





For anyone who’s ever felt held back by the complexity of traditional coding, vibe coding is a breath of fresh air. So, if you’re ready to embrace a future where creativity comes first, vibe coding might just be what you are looking for. Trust your gut, let your ideas flow, and remember: creation comes first, everything else will catch up in time.