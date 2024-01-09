Search icon
    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Verifiable, privacy-preserving computing

    Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Verifiable, privacy-preserving computing

    This section meticulously examines the fusion of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) with verifiable computing. By categorizing and comparing works in Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), Message Authentication Codes (MACs), Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), and more, it navigates the landscape of secure computations. The analysis covers efficiency trade-offs, security assumptions, and the complex interplay between data privacy and verifiability, offering valuable insights into the realm of privacy-preserving computing.

    featured image - Verifiable Privacy-Preserving Computing: Verifiable, privacy-preserving computing
    cybersecurity #data-privacy #nizk-proofs
