Velo Keyboard Shortcuts: Main IDE and File Search Key Combinations 

April 14th 2021
Velo by Wix Hacker Noon profile picture

@veloVelo by Wix

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

IDE Shortcuts

Action: Format code
Mac: ⌥⇧F
Windows: Alt + Shift + F

Action: Search in file
Mac: ⌘F
Windows: Ctrl + F

Action: Search in all files
Mac: ⇧⌘F
Windows: Ctrl + Shift + F

Action: Undo
Mac: ⌘Z
Windows: Ctrl + Z

Action: Redo
Mac: ⇧⌘Z
Windows: Ctrl+ Shift + Z

Action: Code completion*
Mac: ⌃ Space
Windows: Ctrl + Space 

Action: Comment in/out
Mac: ⌘/
Windows: Windows + /

Action: Add cursor
Mac: ⌥ click
Windows: Alt + click

Action: Add cursor above
Mac: ⌥⌘↑
Windows: Alt + Ctrl + ↑

Action: Add cursor below
Mac: ⌥⌘↓
Windows: Alt + Ctrl + ↓

Action: Move line up
Mac: ⌥↑
Windows: Alt+↑

Action: Move line down
Mac: ⌥↓
Windows: Alt+↓

Action: Duplicate line down
Mac: ⌥⇧↓
Windows: Alt + Shift + ↓

Action: Duplicate line up
Mac: ⌥⇧↑
Windows: Alt + Shift + ↑

Action: Create/extend a vertical non-contiguous selection
Mac: ⌥⇧ click
Windows: Alt + Shift + click

* Note:

In some Mac operating systems, ⌃ + Space is the keyboard shortcut to switch keyboard languages. Consult the Mac documentation to learn how to assign a different shortcut to that action so it doesn't conflict with the Velo action. 

File Search Shortcuts

Action: Find next
Mac: ⌘G
Windows: F3

Action: Find previous
Mac: ⇧⌘G
Windows: Shift + F3

Action: Replace
Mac: ⇧⌘1
Windows: Ctrl + Shift + 1

Action: Replace all
Mac: ⌥⌘⏎ 
Windows: Ctrl + Alt + Enter

Action: Match case
Mac: ⌥⌘C
Windows: Alt + C

Action: Match whole word
Mac: ⌥⌘W
Windows: Alt + W 

Action: Use regular expression
Mac: ⌥⌘R
Windows: Alt + R

Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-keyboard-shortcuts

