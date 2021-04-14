Velo Keyboard Shortcuts: Main IDE and File Search Key Combinations

IDE Shortcuts

Action: Format code

Mac: ⌥⇧F

Windows: Alt + Shift + F

Action: Search in file

Mac: ⌘F

Windows: Ctrl + F

Action: Search in all files

Mac: ⇧⌘F

Windows: Ctrl + Shift + F

Action: Undo

Mac: ⌘Z

Windows: Ctrl + Z

Action: Redo

Mac: ⇧⌘Z

Windows: Ctrl+ Shift + Z

Action: Code completion*

Mac: ⌃ Space

Windows: Ctrl + Space

Action: Comment in/out

Mac: ⌘/

Windows: Windows + /

Action: Add cursor

Mac: ⌥ click

Windows: Alt + click

Action: Add cursor above

Mac: ⌥⌘↑

Windows: Alt + Ctrl + ↑

Action: Add cursor below

Mac: ⌥⌘↓

Windows: Alt + Ctrl + ↓

Action: Move line up

Mac: ⌥↑

Windows: Alt+↑

Action: Move line down

Mac: ⌥↓

Windows: Alt+↓

Action: Duplicate line down

Mac: ⌥⇧↓

Windows: Alt + Shift + ↓

Action: Duplicate line up

Mac: ⌥⇧↑

Windows: Alt + Shift + ↑

Action: Create/extend a vertical non-contiguous selection

Mac: ⌥⇧ click

Windows: Alt + Shift + click

* Note:

In some Mac operating systems, ⌃ + Space is the keyboard shortcut to switch keyboard languages. Consult the Mac documentation to learn how to assign a different shortcut to that action so it doesn't conflict with the Velo action.

File Search Shortcuts

Action: Find next

Mac: ⌘G

Windows: F3

Action: Find previous

Mac: ⇧⌘G

Windows: Shift + F3

Action: Replace

Mac: ⇧⌘1

Windows: Ctrl + Shift + 1

Action: Replace all

Mac: ⌥⌘⏎

Windows: Ctrl + Alt + Enter

Action: Match case

Mac: ⌥⌘C

Windows: Alt + C

Action: Match whole word

Mac: ⌥⌘W

Windows: Alt + W

Action: Use regular expression

Mac: ⌥⌘R

Windows: Alt + R

Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-keyboard-shortcuts

