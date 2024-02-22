Using Large Language Models to Support Thematic Analysis: Acknowledgment and What Comes Next?

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Jakub DRÁPAL, Institute of State and Law of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Czechia, Institute of Criminal Law and Criminology, Leiden University, the Netherlands; (2) Hannes WESTERMANN, Cyberjustice Laboratory, Université de Montréal, Canada; (3) Jaromir SAVELKA, School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Abstract & Introduction

Related Work

Dataset

Proposed Framework

Experimental Design

Results and Discussion

Conclusions, Future Work and References

7. Conclusions and Future Work

We proposed a novel LLM-powered framework supporting thematic analysis, and evaluated its performance on an analysis of criminal courts’ opinions focused on the categories of thefts in Czechia.





We found that the initial coding of data was performed with reasonable quality (RQ1), and further improved when expert feedback was provided (RQ2). The performance on zero-shot classification of the data (facts descriptions) in terms of themes (categories of theft) was promising (RQ3) but could likely benefit from expert feedback (future work).





The evaluation of the end-to-end performance of the pipeline on discovering and predicting themes suggested viability of the proposed framework (RQ4) while highlighting the importance of subject matter expert supervision.





Besides incremental improvements, the future work should focus on extending the support beyond phases 2 and 3 of thematic analysis and validating the findings of this study in other domains beyond court opinions and/or criminal law.

