Using Inbound Marketing to Improve Your Nonprofit Organization

Inbound marketing, a methodology that seeks to attract constituents through generating valuable content and experiences, is a powerful tool for growing your organization. Such tactics include content creation, blogs, events, search engine optimization (SEO), and social media. It does this without the high cost of traditional marketing methods such as advertising, public relations, or even events. To have an effective marketing strategy, your organization needs a road map for who it is trying to attract, what they need to know to connect and how to inspire them.