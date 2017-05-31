Installing git hooks in a dockerized environment

Site Color
Git hooks can be very convenient to keep your commit log clean. Here’s a way to install and share git hooks across your team when you are working in a dockerized environment
TL;DR: a demo project on github is available
Git provides a way to run commands before you do something. A common usage would be to run your linters before you try to commit something, for instance. If the linter detects any errors, then you are asked to fix it before you actually commit your work. This would typically clean your git log from commits such as “fixed lint”.
If you are new to this concept, you should at least know that:
.git/hooks directory
You might want to take a look at git samples that are already present in any git project:
Simply copy
pre-commit.sample to
pre-commit, make it executable, and here you are, you just installed your first working git hook !
Now you probably know that if you put some scripts in your
.git/hooks directory, then your teammates won’t be able to take advantage of it. You’re basically the only one to know about your script, and you can’t guarantee than any commit of your team passes the githook test you just wrote.
Tools such as husky can help you to automatically install githooks when working directly with npm/yarn. But this is 2017 and we want to work with docker, don’t we ?
Here’s what we are going to do:
hooks directory at the root of the project, put some scripts inside, and commit them.
.git/hooks directory
docker-compose.yml.
docker-compose up, the hook container will ensure that the official hooks are properly installed in your configuration.
Now let’s do this.
First, we create a docker container, defined by some
Dockerfile.githook:
The idea behind this is quite simple. It basically creates a container that will:
cd /tmp/hooks && ls | xargs chmod +x : go to some /tmp/hooks (explanations about this particular directory will come further), find scripts, and make them executable
cd /tmp/.git/hooks && find ../../hooks -type f -exec ln -sf {} /tmp/.git/hooks/\; Now go to some
/tmp/.git/hooks dir, find the executables, and create symlinks to this directory
So this container is basically creating symlinks from its own
/tmp/hooks to its own
/tmp/.git/hooks. The last thing we need is to share our own
.git/hooks and
hooks directories with the container. This way, when the container creates its own symlinks, then it will actually be doing this on our computer. Which is quite exactly what we are looking for.
This can be achieved by using volumes in your
docker-compose.yml file:
This will:
githook_installer container in your main project.
ls, xargs, find, ln...
.git directory into the container’s
/tmp.git directory
./hooks directory into the container’s
/tmp/hooks directory
docker-compose up. Note that this will actually create the symlinks every single time you run your project. But creating a bunch of symlinks that already exist is absolutely not an issue; you won’t even notice it.
I’ve created a demo on github for those who are interested by the result
Let’s create a lunatic pre-commit script in the
./hooks directory:
Now run
docker-compose up, as anyone would do when working with docker.
And try to commit something. You’ll either get:
pre-commit hook starting
Okay, I will accept your commit
On branch master
nothing to commit, working directory clean
Or
pre-commit hook starting
Meh. Maybe another time
Not that if your commit is rejected, then the git log remains untouched.
Perhaps you’ll want to write a more useful pre-hook now.
docker-compose run linter could surely be a good idea, provided you created some
linter container in your configuration !