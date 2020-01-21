Using Ethereum’s CREATE2

Blockchain Security @ OpenZeppelin
was added to the Ethereum virtual machine nearly a year ago — at the end of February 2019. This opcode introduced a second method of calculating the address of a new smart contract (previously only
CREATE2
was available). Using
CREATE
is certainly more complex than the original
CREATE2
. You can no longer just write
CREATE
in Solidity, and instead must resort to writing in assembly code.
new Token()
has an important property that makes it preferable in certain situations: it doesn’t rely on the current state of the deploying address. This means you can be sure the contract address calculated today would be the same as the address calculated 1 year from now. This is important is because you can interact with the address, and send it ETH, before the smart contract has been deployed to it.
CREATE2
and
CREATE
each work
CREATE2
in your smart contract, and
CREATE2
nonce
keccak256(rlp.encode(deployingAddress, nonce))[12:]
keccak256(0xff ++ deployingAddr ++ salt ++ keccak256(bytecode))[12:]
, I'm going to solve the Fuzzy Identity challenge on Capture the Ether. To complete the task defined on the challenge page, you need to create a contract that has 2 properties:
CREATE2
function that returns
name()
bytes32("smarx")
somewhere in its address.
badc0de
opcode we’d need to generate many private keys. For each of these we would calculate the corresponding Ethereum address, use a nonce of
CREATE
to calculate the resulting contract address.
0
was certainly not the intended solution for the problem — but I think it sounds like the nicer option.
CREATE2
to find an address containing
CREATE2
we need:
badc0de
)
CREATE2
pragma solidity ^0.5.12;
contract BadCodeSmarx is IName {
function callAuthenticate(address _challenge) public {
FuzzyIdentityChallenge(_challenge).authenticate();
}
function name() external view returns (bytes32) {
return bytes32("smarx");
}
}
truffle
, the bytecode can then be found inside
compile
:
/build/BadCodeSmarx.json
"bytecode": "0x608060405234801561001057600080fd5b506101468061002..."
to deploy this bytecode:
CREATE2
contract Deployer {
bytes contractBytecode = hex"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";
function deploy(bytes32 salt) public {
bytes memory bytecode = contractBytecode;
address addr;
assembly {
addr := create2(0, add(bytecode, 0x20), mload(bytecode), salt)
}
}
}
. This is 0 for this example.
msg.value
contract, and we have the bytecode, all we need to do is calculate a salt that will result in address containing
BadCodeSmarx
.
badc0de
, we need a simple script to loop through each salt one by one, and calculate the address it would obtain.
badc0de
. I then used that contract address to ensure my script was correctly formatting and hashing parameters — and therefore producing the same address as
0x00...001
does onchain.
CREATE2
means the first 12 bytes are removed to find the address.
[12:]
keccak256(0xff ++ deployingAddr ++ salt ++ keccak256(bytecode))[12:]
const eth = require('ethereumjs-util')
// 0xff ++ deployingAddress is fixed:
var string1 = '0xffca4dfd86a86c48c5d9c228bedbeb7f218a29c94b'
// Hash of the bytecode is fixed. Calculated with eth.keccak256():
var string2 = '4670da3f633e838c2746ca61c370ba3dbd257b86b28b78449f4185480e2aba51'
// In each loop, i is the value of the salt we are checking
for (var i = 0; i < 72057594037927936; i++) {
// 1. Convert i to hex, and it pad to 32 bytes:
var saltToBytes = i.toString(16).padStart(64, '0')
// 2. Concatenate this between the other 2 strings
var concatString = string1.concat(saltToBytes).concat(string2)
// 3. Hash the resulting string
var hashed = eth.bufferToHex(eth.keccak256(concatString))
// 4. Remove leading 0x and 12 bytes
// 5. Check if the result contains badc0de
if (hashed.substr(26).includes('badc0de')) {
console.log(saltToBytes)
break
}
}
0x00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000005b2bfe
. Lo and behold an instance of
Deployer.deploy(0x00...005b2bfe)
was deployed at:
BadCodeSmarx