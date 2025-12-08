Using Data and Consent Architecture to Address Emerging Borrower Segments

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byKaustuv Ghosh@nxtgencode

Tech business owner. Teaches mgmt of technology. Asia.

December 8th, 2025
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Kaustuv Ghosh@nxtgencode

Tech business owner. Teaches mgmt of technology. Asia.

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TOPICS

finance#fintech#fintech-lending-trends#data-driven-lending#small-business-credit-access#digital-payments-data#ai-credit-scoring#non-traditional-borrowers#consent-based-data-sharing

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