Using Cypress and Jenkins for React E2E Testing

347 reads

End-To-End(E2E) Testing is to test the Application from the user's perspective. E2E Tests are written in a way that resembles the User's way of operating our Application. They help catch errors early and debug them, thus increasing the pace of development. In the example above we intercept Http Requests by defining the endpoint and mocked response. We can run the tests without starting a backend instance and see if our application works as intended. For this example, we can choose to run with a UI and open a chrome instance for easier debugging.