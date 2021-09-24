Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Using Cypress and Jenkins for React E2E Testing by@jochenrui

Using Cypress and Jenkins for React E2E Testing

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
End-To-End(E2E) Testing is to test the Application from the user's perspective. E2E Tests are written in a way that resembles the User's way of operating our Application. They help catch errors early and debug them, thus increasing the pace of development. In the example above we intercept Http Requests by defining the endpoint and mocked response. We can run the tests without starting a backend instance and see if our application works as intended. For this example, we can choose to run with a UI and open a chrome instance for easier debugging.
image
Jochen Rui Hacker Noon profile picture

@jochenrui
Jochen Rui

Fullstack Dev (JS, TS, Python)

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#react#cypress#testing#jenkins#end-to-end-testing#blackbox-testing#software-development#what-is-e2e-testing
Join Hacker Noon loading