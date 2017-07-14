Custom slugs for Rails URLs done right

Site Color
I’ve seen a lot of examples of this online, and it took a while for me to get it right, so I decided to document it.
The two cases I’ve used this for:
/u/amingilani
/transactions/601585f7–0f4a-41e8-bd04-b2eb24262fb4
Both cases differ only by the fact that the slug is randomly generated in the latter.
Quick definitions:
Slug: part of the URL to identify the record
Primary key: a unique identifier for database records
UUID: Universal unique identifier, a 128 bit generated identifier that depending on the implementation is either guaranteed or is very likely to be unique.
Overview:
slug column to our database table
slug column to our database
We’ll need to ensure that our slug is unique, and always present. You can name it “username” or anything more semantic if it’s meant to be part of the model.
class AddSlugToRecommendations < ActiveRecord::Migration[5.1]
def change
add_column :transactions, :slug, :string, null: false
add_index :transactions, :slug, unique: true
end
end
We’ll use the
securerandom library that ships with rails to generate a unique UUID. If the UUID (by whatever sorcery) already exists, a new one will be generated instead.
This is only important, if we’re trying to obfuscate our URLS. Ignore this step if you’re letting users set something like
username
class Transaction < ApplicationRecord
before_create :set_slug
private
def set_slug
loop do
self.slug = SecureRandom.uuid
break unless Transaction.where(slug: slug).exists?
end
end
end
This will have to be set in multiple places:
:slug param in routes
:slug param
Model#to_param method to return the
slug attribute instead of
id
Tell your routes to use the slug param:
Rails.application.routes.draw do
resources :transactions, param: :slug
end
Now your routes will look like this:
edit_transaction GET /transactions/:slug/edit(.:format)
transaction GET /transactions/:slug(.:format)
PATCH /transactions/:slug(.:format)
PUT /transactions/:slug(.:format)
DELETE /transactions/:slug(.:format)
For your controller to lookup records by the slug, stop using the
id and use the
slug param instead:
class TransactionsController < ApplicationController
before_action :set_transaction, only: [:show, :edit, :destroy]
private
def set_transaction
@transaction = Transaction.find_by slug: params[:slug]
end
end
Let’s override the
Model#to_param method so that
form_for @transaction works:
class Transaction < ApplicationRecord
...
def to_param
slug
end
...
end
Unless you’re creating a distributed application with distributed database nodes that need a collision free method to generate primary keys, you don’t need randomly generated ids. You’re just looking for a quick and easy way to hack URLS, which is why this method is awesome.
Using a string as a primary key is significantly slower than an integer during lookups, so every
Model#children call will be slower.
Using a slug for URL lookups means the slow performance will be limited to URL lookups, which is what you wanted in the first place.