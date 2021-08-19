Search icon
Using Amazon SES and S3 to Send Emails with Attachments

Using Amazon SES and S3 to Send Emails with Attachments

We'll use Courier to create an email and send it through Amazon SES with an attachment stored in AWS S3. Using Courier allows us to manage our email template outside the source code and take advantage of additional functionality like retrying failed sends and tracking delivery and user engagement. You'll need a Node.js v12+ environment to run the code, and we’ll use Courier’s API to send the notification. We’re personalizing the email with a “name” variable, which we'll pass to the notification below in the data object.
Courier Hacker Noon profile picture

@courier
Courier

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI.

