Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    User Research in UI/UX Design is Not Always Required, Here's Whyby@stansaven
    296 reads

    User Research in UI/UX Design is Not Always Required, Here's Why

    by Stas SavenkovFebruary 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    User research forms the foundation of user-centred design, offering designers insights into the needs, behaviours, and preferences of the target audience, but it is not always needed. Talking about the role of user research, examples of when you can skip it and how to know when to use it
    featured image - User Research in UI/UX Design is Not Always Required, Here's Why
    Stas Savenkov HackerNoon profile picture

    The smooth integration of user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) is crucial for digital product success, with user research playing a central role. While it's invaluable, designers must understand when extensive user research is necessary and when it's not practical. Let's formulate its strategic role, explore scenarios where it may not be needed, and stress the importance of knowing when to apply user research methods.

    The strategic role of user research

    User research forms the foundation of user-centred design, offering designers insights into the needs, behaviours, and preferences of the target audience. By understanding user motivations and pain points, designers create intuitive digital experiences beneficial for both businesses and users. Various research methods, such as interviews, surveys, usability testing etc., provide designers with essential data, informing design decisions and ensuring the end product resonates with its intended users.

    When user research is not necessary

    1. Minor changes to existing designs may not warrant extensive research, especially if the changes are based on previous research or well-established design principles.
    2. In fast-paced projects with limited resources, conducting extensive user research for every small design decision may not be feasible. In such cases, designers may need to rely on their expertise and existing knowledge to make informed decisions.
    3. Additional research for similar tasks may prove unnecessary if the target user base and behavioural patterns are well-defined from previous projects.


    Additionally, designers in roles without the authority to influence design culture, often known as 'pixel pushers,' may struggle to explain to stakeholders why user research is important. Consequently, the product team might convince themselves that design research isn't necessary at the moment. However, this decision could eventually lead to significant costs for the company, which is typically the case.

    What research method to apply and when

    The effectiveness of a designer isn't measured by knowing every user research method, but by understanding when and how to apply them strategically. Designers should plan user research thoughtfully, considering each project's needs and its potential impact on design outcomes. Among the most popular qualitative methods are interviews, surveys, and usability testing, which are often sufficient for success in many cases. While methods like field studies, card sorting, or diaries may be less common, the choice of research methods depends on the specific goals, constraints, and context of each project, as well as the resources available to the company.


    In small companies and startups, user research is typically the responsibility of the designer, although having a dedicated user researcher can be beneficial, and you're lucky if you have a dedicated researcher.

    Leveraging existing knowledge and expertise

    In addition to knowing when to conduct user research, designers should recognize the value of leveraging their existing knowledge and expertise. Years of experience, coupled with a deep understanding of design principles and best practices, enable designers to make informed decisions without always relying on extensive user research. This balance between leveraging existing knowledge and knowing when to conduct user research is a hallmark of experienced designers.

    Expanding the role of user research

    While we've explored scenarios where extensive user research might not be needed, it's crucial to stress that some form of user validation or feedback should still be integrated into the design process. This could include leveraging existing data, conducting lightweight usability tests, or seeking quick feedback from the target audience or similar demographics.


    Personally, I'm not a fan of hallway testing within the company because colleagues often have too much knowledge about the product and can be biased. In such cases, it's better to seek feedback outside the company, such as in a nearby coffee shop, another company's office in the business centre, or even on the streets.


    The aim isn't to downplay the importance of understanding users but rather to be pragmatic about when and how to gather insights based on the specific needs of each project.


    Photo by David Travis on Unsplash

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Stas Savenkov HackerNoon profile picture
    Stas Savenkov@stansaven
    Stas is a digital product designer with 10 years of experience in startups and corporations across the world
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgproduct-management #user-research #how-to-conduct-user-research #ui-ux-design #user-research-in-uiux-design #ab-testing #ui-ux-design-guide #user-survey #don't-do-user-research

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow
    Lizedin

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Risk in Your Design Career: Startups vs Corporate Stability
    by stansaven
    Jan 28, 2024
    #product-design
    Article Thumbnail
    4 Lessons We Learned in 2019 (and How Marketers Can Apply Them in 2020)
    by ashleyluk
    Jan 13, 2020
    #marketing-trends
    Article Thumbnail
    A/B Testing For Email Marketing — What Should You Test For?
    by mailworks
    Oct 11, 2017
    #email-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    A/B Testing Our Way to a Better Payment Gateway
    by mrafayaleem
    Mar 10, 2017
    #payments
    Article Thumbnail
    A/B Testing - You’re doing it wrong
    by justindesign
    Oct 20, 2017
    #marketing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas