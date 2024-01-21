The Role of Resilience Science & Technology in Mitigating the Texas Winter Storm Fallout

Too Long; Didn't Read Delve into the aftermath of the Texas Winter Storm crisis, examining safety, security, governance, and infrastructure challenges through the Grand Pathways Framework. Uncover how millions were left without power, leading to cascading failures in housing, health, and supply chains. This case study highlights the need for resilience science and technology innovations, from winterizing power infrastructure to improving communication methods. Explore opportunities to prevent future crises and build resilient communities in the face of extreme weather events.