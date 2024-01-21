Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Role of Resilience Science & Technology in Mitigating the Texas Winter Storm Falloutby@whitehouse

    The Role of Resilience Science & Technology in Mitigating the Texas Winter Storm Fallout

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Delve into the aftermath of the Texas Winter Storm crisis, examining safety, security, governance, and infrastructure challenges through the Grand Pathways Framework. Uncover how millions were left without power, leading to cascading failures in housing, health, and supply chains. This case study highlights the need for resilience science and technology innovations, from winterizing power infrastructure to improving communication methods. Explore opportunities to prevent future crises and build resilient communities in the face of extreme weather events.
    featured image - The Role of Resilience Science & Technology in Mitigating the Texas Winter Storm Fallout
    tech-stories #community-resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    A Toolkit for Policymakers and Innovators Using the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Use the Resilience Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!