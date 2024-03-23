Search icon
    The United States files a lawsuit against Apple Inc., accusing the tech giant of maintaining an unlawful monopoly in the smartphone industry. The lawsuit outlines alleged violations of the Sherman Act and seeks to address Apple's control over app creation, distribution, and other critical aspects of the smartphone ecosystem.
    USA v. Apple: Full Antitrust Lawsuit
    Iphones, displayed as evidence, in court Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Legal PDF

    United States v. Apple INC Court Filing, retrieved on March 21, 2024 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series.


    Case Number: 2:24-cv-04055

    Plaintiffs: United States of America

    Defendant: APPLE INC.

    Filing Date: March 21, 2024

    Location: United States District Court for the District of New Jersey

    TABLE OF CONTENTS

    COMPLAINT

    I. Introduction

    II. Defendant Apple

    A. Apple launched the iPod, iTunes, and the iTunes Store against the backdrop of United States v. Microsoft

    B. Apple invited third-party investment on the iPhone and then imposed tight controls on app creation and app distribution

    III. Smartphones Are Platforms

    IV. Apple Unlawfully Maintains Its Monopoly Power

    A. Apple harms competition by imposing contractual restrictions, fees, and taxes on app creation and distribution

    B. Apple uses APIs and other critical access points in the smartphone ecosystem to control the behavior and innovation of third parties in order to insulate itself from competition

    C. Apple’s “moat” around its smartphone monopoly is wide and deep: it uses a similar playbook to maintain its monopoly through many other products and services

    V. Anticompetitive Effects

    A. Apple’s conduct harms the competitive process

    B. Apple has every incentive to use its monopoly playbook in the future

    VI. Privacy, Security, and Other Alleged Countervailing Factors Do Not Justify Apple’s Anticompetitive Conduct

    VII. The Smartphone Industry

    A. Background

    B. Smartphone Hardware

    C. Smartphone Operating Systems, Applications, and Other Software

    D. Relevant Markets

    E. Apple has monopoly power in the smartphone and performance smartphone markets

    VIII. Jurisdiction, Venue, and Commerce

    IX. Violations Alleged

    A. First Claim for Relief: Monopolization of the Performance Smartphone Market in the United States in Violation of Sherman Act § 2

    B. Second Claim for Relief, in the Alternative: Attempted Monopolization of the Performance Smartphone Market in the United States in Violation of Sherman Act § 2

    C. Third Claim for Relief: Monopolization of the Smartphone Market in the United States in Violation of Sherman Act § 2

    D. Fourth Claim for Relief, in the Alternative: Attempted Monopolization of the Smartphone Market in the United States in Violation of Sherman Act § 2

    E. Fifth Claim for Relief: Violation of the New Jersey Antitrust Act (Monopoly Maintenance)

    F. Sixth Claim for Relief: Violations of Wisconsin State Law

    X. Request for Relief



    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on March 21, 2024, from justice.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


