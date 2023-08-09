US Senators Raise the Alarm on North Korea’s Crypto Misuse

Too Long; Didn't Read TL;DR: US Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, and Chris Van Hollen, express concern over North Korea using cryptocurrencies to fund its prohibited nuclear program. North Korea reportedly stole $1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies last year. The decentralized nature of cryptos can pose a global security threat due to lack of oversight. The senators have reached out to the Treasury Department seeking strategies to tackle this issue, urging the need to stay ahead of such technological threats. The article emphasizes that while technology is powerful, it must be used wisely to ensure human dignity and progress.