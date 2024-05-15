Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    U.S. Efforts in Strengthening ICT Infrastructure and Cyber Capacity Worldwideby@whitehouse

    U.S. Efforts in Strengthening ICT Infrastructure and Cyber Capacity Worldwide

    by The White HouseMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Department of State leads efforts to strengthen international cyber capacity and digital policies, fostering economic growth and cybersecurity through partnerships, foreign assistance, and initiatives like the Donor Principles for Human Rights in the Digital Age.
    featured image - U.S. Efforts in Strengthening ICT Infrastructure and Cyber Capacity Worldwide
    computers in the white house Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here. This part is 34 of 38.

    ACTION AREA 4: Strengthen and Build International Partner Digital Policy and Cyber Capacity

    Digital and cyber capacity building activities are powerful signs of digital solidarity in action. They assist partners build secure, diverse, and resilient ICT infrastructure and grow global markets for interoperable, secure ICT goods and services. They are also critical for emerging economies to achieve the SDGs.


    Adversaries, and the PRC in particular, understand this and look to out-match the United States and like-minded partners by offering holistic support for ICT development from full package training programs to higher-level education and scholarships. The Department of State, working with other federal agencies, international allies and partners, and the private sector, seeks to mobilize technology as well as processes and people in support of our partners’ economic and development goals. This assistance often has a catalytic effect, encouraging partner countries to prioritize and invest further in cybersecurity and resilience. It also increases understanding of the benefits of the cybersecurity and digital policy approaches advocated by the United States.


    In an effort to increase digital solidarity in the realm of foreign assistance, USAID launched the Donor Principles for Human Rights in the Digital Age in partnership with Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), and in collaboration with the Department of State. These principles – endorsed by 38 partner governments – offer a unified framework and set of benchmarks to promote an inclusive, rights-respecting approach to foreign assistance on digital issues.


    To achieve our goals, we must work to ensure we can act quickly and effectively in supporting foreign partners’ needs for incident response, trusted infrastructure development, and capacity building.



    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    The White House@whitehouse
    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcybersecurity #international-cyberspace #u.s.-cyberspace-policy #u.s.-digital-policy-strategy #global-cyber-resilience #cybersecurity-diplomacy #international-data-governance #international-collaboration #cybersecurity-training

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    7 Core Principles Shaping the Future of Aviation in the U.S
    by whitehouse
    Dec 09, 2023
    #sustainable-aviation
    Article Thumbnail
    U.S. Foreign Policy Focuses in on Secure and Inclusive Technologies
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    U.S. Digital Policy and Cyberspace Blueprint for Global Progress
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    The Promises and Challenges of Global Digital Revolution
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Article Thumbnail
    The Growing Cyber Threat Landscape: Insights into State-Sponsored and Criminal Cyber Activities
    by whitehouse
    May 13, 2024
    #international-cyberspace
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas