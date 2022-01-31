Unizen Secures Funding from Jun Capital to Launch CeDeFi Alliance to Promote Web 3 Ecosystem

The CeDeFi Alliance organization will provide a venue for centralized and decentralized teams to discuss Web3 and blockchain advancement. The organization’s objective is to make crypto assets widely accessible and promote the broader use of blockchain technology while focusing on compliance. It will bring together decentralized teams and centralized decision-makers, encouraging them to collaborate and realize the benefits of both businesses. It also serves as a point of entry for new users to learn about the DeFi sector by displaying approved trade options that can be sorted by various criteria.

The Rise of Non-Profit Organization for Promoting Web 3 and Blockchain Dialogue

Unizen stated on January 31 that it received funding from investment platform Jun Capital to launch the CeDeFi Alliance, a crypto non-profit. Jun Capital will offer Unizen financial and operating assistance to create the CeDeFi Alliance.





The CeDeFi Alliance organization will provide a venue for centralized and decentralized teams to discuss Web3 and blockchain advancement. The organization’s objective is to make crypto assets widely accessible and promote the broader use of blockchain technology while focusing on compliance. It will bring together decentralized teams and centralized decision-makers, encouraging them to collaborate and realize the benefits of both businesses.





One of the year’s greatest blockchain trends is CeDeFi, which stands for Centralized Decentralized Finance. Traditional centralized finance (CeFi) organizations and mature decentralized finance (DeFi) apps are combined in this solution.





Companies may use CeDeFi to host several goods and services on one platform and install customized smart contracts while minimizing risks and speeding up transactions.





It also serves as a point of entry for new users to learn about the DeFi sector by displaying approved trade options that can be sorted by various criteria, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and costs. This significantly lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers to the sector and aids in developing their confidence.





A growing number of individuals understand that CeDeFi combines the advantages of old regulatory protections with the benefits of current creative financial infrastructure and products.

JUN Capital and Unizen have established themselves as key players in the CeDeFi ecosystem, and they are currently hard at work laying the groundwork.





Unizen is the first CeDeFi platform to integrate the functions of first-party and third-party Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) to serve both retail and institutional traders. The platform’s all-in-one protocol is intended to address regulatory issues, simplify crypto exchanges, and provide faster lower-cost transactions. Users may locate the most cost-effective deals across different exchange modules by utilizing the exchange. This helps them identify the greatest deals and buy, sell, and exchange any digital asset in a safe, rapid, and secure manner.





JUN Capital and Unizen aren’t’ working together for the first time. Last year, they collaborated to launch ZenX, the world’s first CeDiFi-compliant crypto incubator with a single liquidity pool to facilitate token allocation. The incubator’s goal was to help CeDeFi initiatives expand by offering technical knowledge, growth management, infrastructure, networking possibilities, and financing options.





CeDeFi Alliance will first enroll projects with decentralized and centralized financial elements, but it will gradually expand to other areas of the blockchain sector.





The Rise of Decentralized Incubators for Promoting Web 3

Traditional business incubators and accelerators regularly collaborate with national and international funds, associations, and policymakers. Traditional incubators are concerned about data security, business analytics, trade secrets, and patents, among other things. Another objective is operational security; advisers and monitoring experts ensure that the company’s infrastructure and data architecture are secured against the most frequent safety concerns, notably digital safety, during the pre-incubation stage.





Decentralized incubators benefit from operating in a single market, which is something that many traditional organizations lack. A development team should ideally work with DeFi specialists with appropriate tech competence, a network, and community relationships.





Decentralized incubation is still in its early stages, and no government or organization has supported it. Individuals are often the ones that provide funding. CeDeFi incubators would combine the best of both worlds: DeFi’s concentration is on retail investment, while CeDeFi’s dependence on venture capital is minimal. CeDeFi, on the other hand, will work with institutions and organizations and adhere to policies, unlike other decentralized incubators now accessible.





Many operations on decentralized networks are irreversible. In contrast to traditional sports, everyone takes complete responsibility for their conduct. As a result, the development team, advisers, and end-users should understand security threats and measures. Because many crypto incubators began as DAOs, security must be considered a fundamental feature of the technology regulating their operations.





Catch all the breaking news, and Don’t forget to like the story.