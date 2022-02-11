UniX a Crypto Gaming Guild is Launching Karmaverse, One of the First Triple A-Rated Blockchain Games

Karmaverse is a gaming platform that uses blockchain technology, making it fair and decentralised. The gaming initiative has already attracted funding from some of the industry's most prestigious venture capital companies. At launch, a total of 3 million Karmaverse tokens will be issued, with a market valuation of $1.5 million. UniX Gaming was one of the first blockchain gaming companies to use the play-2-earn (P2E) concept. The network also offers scholarships to its users and has grown into the world's largest gaming community (guild)

The Rise of AAA Blockchain Games and Metaverse

UniX, a blockchain gaming guild, will launch an Initial Games Offering for its triple-A rated game known as Karmaverse. This is one of the first launches of a triple-A-rated game that may disrupt the GameFi ecosystem. Karmaverse is a metaverse entertainment platform that uses blockchain technology, making it fair and decentralized. It was launched in 2021. The gaming platform features several game worlds created and designed by Karmasgames, a prominent blockchain game developer, and toolsets that allow the community to develop comparable games on the platform. Avatar NFTs are a public NFT inside the Karmaverse that can be used in any game or in-game environment and allows users to create, modify freely, and exchange avatars. It also contains a token, KARMA, that can be used and exchanged throughout the Karmaverse, and it can be used to pay for all in-game resources and transactions.





The gaming initiative has already attracted funding from some of the industry’s most prestigious venture capital companies. In a private fundraising round headed by prominent VCs such as A&T, TPS, and Yield Guild Games South East Asia, the Karmaverse project garnered a total of $8 million. Infinite Venture Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Foresight Ventures, NFX, Mindfulness Capital, and HashKey Capital were among the other investors in the round.





Initial Games Offering is a novel way to fundraise for gaming projects





At launch, a total of 3 million Karmaverse tokens will be issued, with a market valuation of $1.5 million. Once the game is published, the UniX launchpad will have a public sale of 1 million tokens, with each token selling for $0.5. Users will require the native Unix token, $UNIX, to invest in the platform, with $UNIX holders getting first dibs on the tokens.





UniX Gaming was one of the first blockchain gaming companies to use the play-2-earn (P2E) concept. The platform blends the desire to have fun while gaming with an incentive-based concept that has attracted 190,000 users. The network also offers scholarships to its users and has grown into the world’s largest gaming community (guild), with over 5,000 students and over 10 million viewers.

What is Initial Game Offering? - Understanding GameFi Fundraising

Initial Game Offerings (IGO) are becoming more popular among crypto investors, thanks to the advent of GameFi. IGO enables you to pre-purchase NFTs or tokens in a blockchain game while still under development.





Launchpad platforms are often used to coordinate IGOs. Investing via launchpads often necessitates users locking the platform’s native token for a certain length of time. Depending on the initiative, participants may get early access to the game’s tokens or NFTs. In certain situations, the tokens and NFTs obtained via IGOs may be exchanged on decentralized exchanges and NFT markets outside of the game environment.





GameFi and the Rise of Gaming Guilds





UniX, Binance NFT, BSCPad, TrustSwap, and EnjinStarter are IGO launchpads now available to users. The structure for an IGO varies with each launchpad; however, it typically needs investors to acquire the launchpad platform’s native token to participate. There is no assurance that IGOs will provide a profit, as there is with any investment. Always DYOR and examine the possible hazards before committing to any IGO.





Check the game project’s website or social media to determine whether it has a clear goal or development roadmap, for example. You may also check to determine whether the project has any trustworthy investors or partners.





After obtaining the necessary tokens, players must place them in a pool for a certain amount of time. According to the allocation mechanism, they will get the project’s token or NFTs based on the number of locked tokens.





Through blockchain technology, IGOs provide a novel approach for game creators to finance their games. While IGOs may be a terrific method for investors to assist early-stage gaming businesses, they also come with many risks. Before putting your money on the line, you should always do your homework.





