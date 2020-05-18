Unit Test AWS Lambda in Go

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
, we have interfaces for example for
aws-sdk-go
we have
dynamodb
You can see aws-sdk-go to see what is the iface name of the service. Normally, its
dynamodbiface
.
service-nameiface.
// ClusterInput represent input which will be given to the lambda
type ClusterInput struct {
ClusterID string `json:"clusterID"`
}
// awsService represents emr interface
type awsService struct {
emr emriface.EMRAPI
}
// newAWSService returns a new instance of emr
func newAWSService() *awsService {
awsConfig := &aws.Config{Region: aws.String("us-west-2")}
sess, err := session.NewSession(awsConfig)
if err != nil {
log.Errorf("error while creating AWS session - %s", err.Error())
}
return &awsService{
emr: emr.New(sess),
}
}
emr API method. Rest all is simple.
DescribeCluster
// getClusterStatus returns current cluster status along with an error
func (svc *awsService) getClusterStatus(input ClusterInput) (string, error) {
clusterID := input.ClusterID
if clusterID == "" {
return "", errors.New("clusterID is empty")
}
describeClusterInput := &emr.DescribeClusterInput{
ClusterId: aws.String(clusterID),
}
clusterDetails, err := svc.emr.DescribeCluster(describeClusterInput)
if err != nil {
log.Errorf("DescribeCluster error - %s", err)
return "", err
}
if clusterDetails == nil {
log.Errorf("clusterID does not exist")
return "", errors.New("clusterID does not exist")
}
clusterStatus := *clusterDetails.Cluster.Status.State
return string(clusterStatus), nil
}
on
&emr
. If you want to use any other AWS service then you should be doing something similar.
DescribeClusterInput
and create mock implementation of
emr
method. After that I will create
DescribeCluster
method
setup
// mockEMR represents mock implementation of AWS EMR service
type mockEMR struct {
emriface.EMRAPI
mock.Mock
}
// DescribeCluster is a mocked method which return the cluster status
func (m *mockEMR) DescribeCluster(input *emr.DescribeClusterInput) (*emr.DescribeClusterOutput, error) {
args := m.Called(input)
return args.Get(0).(*emr.DescribeClusterOutput), args.Error(1)
}
func setup() (*mockEMR, *awsService) {
mockEMRClient := new(mockEMR)
mockEMR := &awsService{
emr: mockEMRClient,
}
return mockEMRClient, mockEMR
}
mockEMRClient, mockEMR := setup()
mockDescribeClusterInput := &emr.DescribeClusterInput{
ClusterId: aws.String(testCase.clusterID),
}
mockDescribeClusterOutput := &emr.DescribeClusterOutput{
Cluster: &emr.Cluster{
Status: &emr.ClusterStatus{
State: aws.String(testCase.expectedClusterStatus),
},
},
}
mockEMRClient.On("DescribeCluster", mockDescribeClusterInput).Return(mockDescribeClusterOutput, testCase.emrError)
res, err := mockEMR.getClusterStatus(testCase.expectedInput)
assert.Equal(t, testCase.expectedClusterStatus, res, testCase.message)
assert.IsType(t, testCase.expectedError, err, testCase.message)