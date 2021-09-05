Uniswap Under Government Scanner: Can't Stop Crypto Though

Uniswap is code—you can’t stop it. Anybody can use it or develop on it. The genie’s out of the bottle. China kicked out miners and banned crypto for the zillionth time. Turkey banned crypto payments. Qatar, Bangladesh, Ecuador, and many other countries banned all crypto. Yet, the technology persists. More than that, it flourishes. It's hard to see how governments can stop this industry from growing. The investigation will take a year or two (maybe longer)