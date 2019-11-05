Find Out Why Your Website Isn't Converting

Your website is like a building with a lot of activities ongoing simultaneously, and visitor recordings are like CCTV inside that building.

However the difference between the two, one is to provide a better user experience and another one is to provide a sense of security.

Website visitors can be very expensive to come by, therefore it is absolutely crucial for every website to make the most out of it with visitor recordings.

You either win or you learn!

Many people would pay ads companies to acquire visitors, and if they’re lucky they get to convert a percentage of those visitors.

What if those visitors who left can serve a greater purpose, we can turn them into valuable information to make a better website experience.

In this internet world data is king — who masters the data will rule the world!

You either convert or you learn from the leavers, it wouldn’t make sense otherwise if you don’t learn from the leavers, would it?

Why did they leave?

You don’t know your visitors, they’re basically strangers that would never in a lifetime talks to you.

Most of them don’t bother to give you feedback because they simply don’t care about you, hence it is super important to make user feedback experience less painful for your users.

For every visitors that left your website, you’re missing out valuable insight that could otherwise help you converts more customer.

Can you imagine if 10,000 visitors come to your website every month, and you get an average conversion rate of 2.35%

What happened to the 97.65%?

Can we possibly jack the conversion rate number higher, wouldn’t that be awesome or unicorns even?

Okay, maybe not all that visitors are your targeted audience, some of them might be lost and accidentally landed on your website for whatever reasons.

Let’s say only 30% of them are interested in your website/product/service, and were your ideal targeted audience.

That is 2,765 potential customer that goes to undocumented and wasted just like that, and the number adds up quickly with time!

So, why did they leave, do you know?

They say an image is worth a thousand words. What about visitor recordings?

Every visitor is an opportunity to become your potential loyal customer, we have to make every visitor counts.

Visitor recordings allow you to record everything that visitors do on your website, it capture your visitor’s mouse movement, mouse clicks, and scrolling activity.

You can setup visitor recordings on your website in less than one minutes, and there are many services out there literally cost you $0 to start visitor recording

You can instantly see the effects of visitor recordings once you have integrated it into your website.

By watching sessions of your visitor you get a clear idea of what your visitors do on your website and find out if there were any potential leakage in your user on-boarding flow.

Common issues that can divert conversion in a website:

Broken hyperlinks in your website

Unresponsive UI that blocked up the most screen

Javascript stopped working because of bad code

Complicated onboarding experience

How can visitor recording empowers your team?

Consider how visitor recordings can empower your team and make life easier:

Web developers can easily pinpoint the culprit and fix bugs faster with the ability to watch back a user’s session replay

CRO platform is rather expensive

It is the common impression that conversion rate optimization tools can be rather expensive for many startups out there. Hence, Howuku the company I work for, is on a mission to bring the price down to an affordable price point for all size of startups.

Please let me know what do you think about visitor recordings. We are really excited to learn about what do you think.

