Understanding The Width & Height CSS Property Will Help You To Code Better

Writing code can get complicated if you don't understand how to use the width and height properties.

is the size of the screen (viewport) from left to right. Height is the size of the screen (viewport) from top to bottom.

By default, the web page takes the full width of the viewport and so the web page content will stretch to take up the full width. This is okay but sometimes you can get inconsistencies in your web page when it is being viewed in different viewport sizes.

For instance, check how this project shows into two viewports with a difference in width size:

Screenshot-1-viewport size of 1366px

Screenshot-2-viewport size of 2023 px

Notice how stretched the web page, in the second screenshot, looks. This is because the web page assumes the full width of the viewport, which in this case is 2023 px. So it seems the one writing code was developing for a viewport of size 1366px. However, everyone who has different viewport will not get a similar web page look unless the maximum width that the web page can take is defined in the body property. So in the above case, the following line of code saved the day:

html , body { max-width : 144rem ;}

The width property can be represented in three ways:

width

min-width - shorthand for minimum width.

- shorthand for minimum width. max-width - shorthand for maximum width.

Min-width and max-width are commonly used in media queries. They are useful when you want to put restraints on your designs with respect to the size of the screen. For example:

The mobile view of Youtube channel (viewport size: 699px)

The desktop view of Youtube channel (viewport size: 1400px)

Width units

The width can take rem units, em units, pixels and percentages.

The rem, em and pixels are useful when creating a static website layout, and percentages are useful when creating a fluid website layout. In the static layout, the website does not change as the width of the viewport changes. But in the fluid layout, the website changes as the width of the viewport changes. Check out this video to learn more about fluid layout vs fixed layout.

Calculating percentage width

The above parent has a width of 900px. Let's say we want the image to have 200px width represented in percentage. So we divide the needed width by that of the parent and multiply by 100 to get our percentage. In our case, we can define the width of the image as:

img { width : 22.22% }

The width of the image changes as the width of the parent element changes.

Horizontal alignment of elements

When you try to align elements along the horizontal axis, always check the width of the child element and that of the parent element. If they both have the same width, the child element won't align because there is no free width space in the parent element. Always ensure that the parent element has more width than the child when you are doing horizontal alignments. The same applies for height when you are doing vertical alignments.

