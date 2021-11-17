Understanding the Solarwinds Sunburst Breach and the Severity of Supply Chain Attacks

Search icon
2020 saw the discovery of a cyberattack that was truly unprecedented in its sophistication and scale. Microsoft, SolarWinds and even the US government experienced breaches that were traced back to a hack. The attack involved top-tier cyber-capabilities and must have been months, if not years, in the making. The APT group had added a backdoor known as ‘Sunburst’ to the SolarWind’s Orion system which was then distributed to customers globally, hidden in what appeared to be a routine software update.
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

by Check Point Software @checkpoint.
