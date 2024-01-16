Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Understanding Objective Mismatchby@feedbackloop

    Understanding Objective Mismatch

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Delve into the intricate world of objective mismatch in RLHF, driven by three main causes. Investigate the interplay between reward model training, policy model training, and evaluation tools, revealing the challenges in aligning downstream evaluation with reward model scores. Explore ongoing research efforts, from assessing reward model consistency to developing new training methods and datasets, aiming to mitigate the impact of objective mismatch in RLHF for language models.
    featured image - Understanding Objective Mismatch
    machine-learning #reinforcement-learning #rlhf
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating User Responses to Dark Patterns in UX Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback: Acknowledgments, and References
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback: Conclusion
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    The Iterative Deployment of RLHF in Language Models
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    The Mechanics of Reward Models in RLHF
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!