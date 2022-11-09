Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Understanding Mux and Handler by Writing Your Own RESTful Muxby@kliukovkin
    1,271 reads

    Understanding Mux and Handler by Writing Your Own RESTful Mux

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this article, we will try to understand two crucial Go concepts - mux and Handler. But before we start writing any code let us first understand what we need to run a simple web service. First of all, we need a server itself that will run on some port, listening for the requests and providing responses for those requests. The next thing we need is a router. This entity is responsible for routing requests to corresponding handlers. In the Go world, servemux is actually an analog of a router. The last thing we need is a handler. It is responsible for processing a request, executing the business logic of your application, and providing a response for it.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Understanding Mux and Handler by Writing Your Own RESTful Mux
    programming#go#router#rest-api#webdev
    Georgii Kliukovkin HackerNoon profile picture

    @kliukovkin

    Georgii Kliukovkin

    Receive Stories from @kliukovkin

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A TCP Flow and HTTP Flow Guide: Changing HTTP Messages
    Published at Feb 24, 2022 by kliukovkin #http
    Article Thumbnail
    34 Stories To Learn About Review
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #review
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    59 Stories To Learn About Rails
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #rails
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is the Use of a Linked List Class?
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by ishitajuneja #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa