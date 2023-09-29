Understanding How an Apache APISIX Plugin Works

Too Long; Didn't Read The ctx parameter in Apache APISIX custom plugins is a versatile Lua table that stores crucial request-related data. It plays a central role in data manipulation and forwarding within the plugin ecosystem. This article explores its attributes, including _plugin_name, route_id, var, and more, shedding light on their significance in API development. With insightful explanations and practical insights, you'll gain a deeper understanding of how to harness the power of the ctx parameter for your custom plugins. Plus, discover a handy tip for overcoming buffer limitations when working with this parameter.