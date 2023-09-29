Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Understanding How an Apache APISIX Plugin Worksby@nfrankel

    Understanding How an Apache APISIX Plugin Works

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The ctx parameter in Apache APISIX custom plugins is a versatile Lua table that stores crucial request-related data. It plays a central role in data manipulation and forwarding within the plugin ecosystem. This article explores its attributes, including _plugin_name, route_id, var, and more, shedding light on their significance in API development. With insightful explanations and practical insights, you'll gain a deeper understanding of how to harness the power of the ctx parameter for your custom plugins. Plus, discover a handy tip for overcoming buffer limitations when working with this parameter.
    featured image - Understanding How an Apache APISIX Plugin Works
    cloud #devops #apache-apisix #lua
    Nicolas Fränkel HackerNoon profile picture

    @nfrankel

    Nicolas Fränkel

    Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest

    Receive Stories from @nfrankel

    react to story with heart
    Nicolas Fränkel HackerNoon profile picture
    by Nicolas Fränkel @nfrankel.Developer Advocate for Apache APISIX *** Learner *** Author of http://leanpub.com/integrationtest
    Read all my posts!
    Aptible

    Write a DevOps Story; Win from $18k!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Monkey-Patching in Java
    Published at Sep 21, 2023 by nfrankel #java
    Article Thumbnail
    Automation of Rights, Permissions, and Access Levels in Azure DevOps
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by socialdiscoverygroup #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Building Scaffolds, Motivating Advancement: The Force of Cooperation and Culture in DevOps
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by respect17 #devops-culture
    Article Thumbnail
    Efficient Strategies for Automated Deployment
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by abrahamdahunsi #automated-deployement
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How to Deal With Flapping or Broken Tests (11/29/2023)
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 3 Results Announced!
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by hackernooncontests #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!