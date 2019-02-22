Understanding Express.js: Creating Your Own Node HTTP Request Router

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
but will rather be pulling in a module we create ourselves.
express
mkdir diy-node-router
cd diy-node-router
npm init -y
file looks as follows:
package.json
{
"name": "diy-node-router",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
file. In this file we’ll replicate the
index.js
“Hello World” example but pull in our own module (we’ll create this module in short order).
express
const router = require('./src/diy-router');
const app = router();
const port = 3000;
app.get('/', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!'));
app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port}!`));
“Hello World” example example. Based on this code, we know our
express
module should be a function that returns an
router
object when called. This object should have a
app
method to start listening for requests on a port and a
listen
method to set up
get
request handling. We’ll also set up a
get
method since we’ll ultimately want our app to handle posts.
post
file inside a new
diy-router.js
directory.
src
mkdir src
cd src
touch diy-router.js
module.exports = (() => {
const router = () => {
const get = (route, handler) => {
console.log('Get method called!');
};
const listen = (port, cb) => {
console.log('Listen method called!');
};
return {
get,
listen
};
};
return router;
})();
function that, when called, returns a
router
and a
get
method. At this point, each method ignores its parameters and simply logs that it has been called. This function is then wrapped in an Immediately Invoked Function Expression (IIFE). If you’re unfamiliar as to why we use an IIFE, we do so for data privacy. This will be a little more obvious is the coming steps when we have variables and functions that we don’t want to expose outside the module itself.
listen
node .
Get method called!
Listen method called!
module to our
http
. The
diy-router
module has a
http
method that takes a function with request and response parameters. This function gets executed every time an http request is sent to the port specified in the
createServer
method. The sample code below shows how the
listen
module can be used to return the text “Hello World” on port
http
.
8080
http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.write('Hello World!');
res.end();
}).listen(8080);
method of our
listen
module and make sure to be more flexible with the port and callback function.
diy-router
const http = require('http');
module.exports = (() => {
const router = () => {
const get = (route, handler) => {
console.log('Get method called!');
};
const listen = (port, cb) => {
http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.write('Hello World!');
res.end();
}).listen(port, cb);
};
return {
get,
listen
};
};
return router;
})();
node .
Get method called!
Example app listening on port 3000!
to our application and execute the correct route handler function when that route is called. To do this, we’ll add a routes array to our module. Additionally, we’ll create
routes
and
addRoute
functions. Notionally, the code might look something like this:
findRoute
let routes = [];
const addRoute = (method, url, handler) => {
routes.push({ method, url, handler });
};
const findRoute = (method, url) => {
return routes.find(route => route.method === method && route.url === url);
}
method from our
addRoute
and
get
methods. The
post
method simply returns the first element in
findRoute
that matches the provided
routes
and
method
.
url
method and add a
get
method, both of which use the
post
function to add user-specified routes to the routes array.
addRoute
array and the
routes
and
addRoute
methods will only be accessed within the module, we can use our IIFE “revealing module” pattern to not expose them outside the module.
findRoute
const http = require('http');
module.exports = (() => {
let routes = [];
const addRoute = (method, url, handler) => {
routes.push({ method, url, handler });
};
const findRoute = (method, url) => {
return routes.find(route => route.method === method && route.url === url);
}
const router = () => {
const get = (route, handler) => addRoute('get', route, handler);
const post = (route, handler) => addRoute('post', route, handler);
const listen = (port, cb) => {
http.createServer((req, res) => {
res.write('Hello World!');
res.end();
}).listen(port, cb);
};
return {
get,
post,
listen
};
};
return router;
})();
function within the function we’re passing to our
findRoute
method. When a route is successfully found, we should call the handler function associated with it. If the route isn’t found, we should return a 404 error stating that the route wasn’t found. This code will notionally look like the following:
createServer
const method = req.method.toLowerCase();
const url = req.url.toLowerCase();
const found = findRoute(method, url);
if (found) {
return found.handler(req, res);
}
res.writeHead(404, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('Route not found.');
method for our response object.
send
const http = require('http');
module.exports = (() => {
let routes = [];
const addRoute = (method, url, handler) => {
routes.push({ method, url, handler });
};
const findRoute = (method, url) => {
return routes.find(route => route.method === method && route.url === url);
}
const router = () => {
const get = (route, handler) => addRoute('get', route, handler);
const post = (route, handler) => addRoute('post', route, handler);
const listen = (port, cb) => {
http.createServer((req, res) => {
const method = req.method.toLowerCase();
const url = req.url.toLowerCase();
const found = findRoute(method, url);
if (found) {
res.send = content => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end(content);
};
return found.handler(req, res);
}
res.writeHead(404, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('Route not found.');
}).listen(port, cb);
};
return {
get,
post,
listen
};
};
return router;
})();
node .
as a route in our application. In
/test-route
, set up this route.
index.js
const router = require('./src/diy-router');
const app = router();
const port = 3000;
app.get('/', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!'));
app.get('/test-route', (req, res) => res.send('Testing testing'));
app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port}!`));
where
/user/:username
represents a unique identified associated with a user.
username
to do this for us. The
route-parser
module creates a new object for each route that has a
route-parser
method with all the regular expression magic baked in. To make the required changes in our module, do the following:
match
npm i route-parser
file, require the module.
diy-router.js
const Route = require('route-parser');
function, rather than adding the plan url string, add a new instance of the
addRoute
class.
Route
const addRoute = (method, url, handler) => {
routes.push({ method, url: new Route(url), handler });
};
function. In this update, we use the
findRoute
object’s
Route
method to match the provided url with a route string. In other words, navigating to
match
will match the route string
/user/johndoe
.
/user/:username
const findRoute = (method, url) => {
const route = routes.find(route => {
return route.method === method && route.url.match(url);
});
if (!route) return null;
return { handler: route.handler, params: route.url.match(url) };
};
in the function we pass to
findRoute
. We’ll want to make sure that any parameters in our route get added as a property on the request object.
http.createServer
if (found) {
req.params = found.params;
res.send = content => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end(content);
};
const http = require('http');
const Route = require('route-parser');
module.exports = (() => {
let routes = [];
const addRoute = (method, url, handler) => {
routes.push({ method, url: new Route(url), handler });
};
const findRoute = (method, url) => {
const route = routes.find(route => {
return route.method === method && route.url.match(url);
});
if (!route) return null;
return { handler: route.handler, params: route.url.match(url) };
};
const get = (route, handler) => addRoute('get', route, handler);
const post = (route, handler) => addRoute('post', route, handler);
const router = () => {
const listen = (port, cb) => {
http
.createServer((req, res) => {
const method = req.method.toLowerCase();
const url = req.url.toLowerCase();
const found = findRoute(method, url);
if (found) {
req.params = found.params;
res.send = content => {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end(content);
};
return found.handler(req, res);
}
res.writeHead(404, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('Route not found.');
})
.listen(port, cb);
};
return {
get,
post,
listen
};
};
return router;
})();
file, we’ll add a new user endpoint and see if we can toggle between users by changing our url query string. Change you
index.js
file as follows. This will filter our
index.js
array based on the
user
property of the provided request.
params
const router = require('./src/diy-router');
const app = router();
const port = 3000;
app.get('/', (req, res) => res.send('Hello World!'));
app.get('/test-route', (req, res) => res.send('Testing testing'));
app.get('/user/:username', (req, res) => {
const users = [
{ username: 'johndoe', name: 'John Doe' },
{ username: 'janesmith', name: 'Jane Smith' }
];
const user = users.find(user => user.username === req.params.username);
res.send(`Hello, ${user.name}!`);
});
app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port}!`));
node .
Hello, John Doe!
Hello, Jane Smith!