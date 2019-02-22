Understanding Express.js: Creating Your Own Node HTTP Request Router

(Do-It-Yourself: Node HTTP Router)

Express is a terrific JavaScript framework that serves as the backend for a lot of full stack web applications. Many of us use it day-to-day and are proficient in how to use it but may lack an understanding of how it works. Today, without diving into the Express source code, we’re going to recreate some of the routing functionality to gain a better understanding of the the context in which the framework operates as well as how response and request can be handled.

If you’d like to see the final source code, you can find it on Github here . Please do still code along with me for a better learning experience!

Getting Started

express but will rather be pulling in a module we create ourselves. Let’s start out by emulating Express’ “Hello World” application . We’ll modify it slightly since we won’t be pulling inbut will rather be pulling in a module we create ourselves.

First, create a new project folder and initiate an npm project using the default configuration.

mkdir diy- node -router cd diy- node -router npm init -y

package.json file looks as follows: Verify yourfile looks as follows:

{ "name" : "diy-node-router" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "index.js" , "scripts" : { "test" : "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" }

index.js file. In this file we’ll replicate the express “Hello World” example but pull in our own module (we’ll create this module in short order). Next, we’ll create ourfile. In this file we’ll replicate the“Hello World” example but pull in our own module (we’ll create this module in short order).

const router = require ( './src/diy-router' ); const app = router(); const port = 3000 ; app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World!' )); app.listen(port, () => console .log( `Example app listening on port ${port} !` ));

express “Hello World” example example. Based on this code, we know our router module should be a function that returns an app object when called. This object should have a listen method to start listening for requests on a port and a get method to set up get request handling. We’ll also set up a post method since we’ll ultimately want our app to handle posts. This is essentially the same as the“Hello World” example example. Based on this code, we know ourmodule should be a function that returns anobject when called. This object should have amethod to start listening for requests on a port and amethod to set uprequest handling. We’ll also set up amethod since we’ll ultimately want our app to handle posts.

Scaffolding the diy-router Module

diy-router.js file inside a new src directory. Now we create the actual router module. Create thefile inside a newdirectory.

mkdir src cd src touch diy-router.js

We don’t want to bite off too much at once, so let’s first just create a module that exports the requisite methods.

module .exports = ( ( ) => { const router = () => { const get = ( route, handler ) => { console .log( 'Get method called!' ); }; const listen = ( port, cb ) => { console .log( 'Listen method called!' ); }; return { get, listen }; }; return router; })();

router function that, when called, returns a get and a listen method. At this point, each method ignores its parameters and simply logs that it has been called. This function is then wrapped in an Immediately Invoked Function Expression (IIFE). If you’re unfamiliar as to why we use an IIFE, we do so for data privacy. This will be a little more obvious is the coming steps when we have variables and functions that we don’t want to expose outside the module itself. Hopefully this all makes sense so far: we created afunction that, when called, returns aand amethod. At this point, each method ignores its parameters and simply logs that it has been called. This function is then wrapped in an Immediately Invoked Function Expression (IIFE). If you’re unfamiliar as to why we use an IIFE, we do so for data privacy. This will be a little more obvious is the coming steps when we have variables and functions that we don’t want to expose outside the module itself.

At this point, we can go back to our root directory and run our application using node.

node .

If all is well, you’ll see an output like the following:

Get method called ! Listen method called !

Perfect, everything is wired together! Now, let’s start serving content in response to http requests.

Handling HTTP Requests

http module to our diy-router . The http module has a createServer method that takes a function with request and response parameters. This function gets executed every time an http request is sent to the port specified in the listen method. The sample code below shows how the http module can be used to return the text “Hello World” on port 8080 . To get some basic HTTP request handling functionality, we bring in node’s built-inmodule to our. Themodule has amethod that takes a function with request and response parameters. This function gets executed every time an http request is sent to the port specified in themethod. The sample code below shows how themodule can be used to return the text “Hello World” on port

http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res.write( 'Hello World!' ); res.end(); }).listen( 8080 );

listen method of our diy-router module and make sure to be more flexible with the port and callback function. We’ll want to use this kind of functionality it our module, but we need to let the user specify their own port. Additionally, we’ll want to execute a user-supplied callback function. Let’s use this example functionality along with within themethod of ourmodule and make sure to be more flexible with the port and callback function.

const http = require ( 'http' ); module .exports = ( ( ) => { const router = () => { const get = ( route, handler ) => { console .log( 'Get method called!' ); }; const listen = ( port, cb ) => { http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res.write( 'Hello World!' ); res.end(); }).listen(port, cb); }; return { get, listen }; }; return router; })();

Let’s run our app and see what happens.

node .

We see the following logged in the console:

Get method called! Example app listening on port 3000!

This is a good sign. Let’s open our favorite web browser and navigate to http://localhost:3000

(Simple “Hello World!” App)

Looking good! We’re now serving content over port 3000. This is great, but we’re still not serving route-dependent content. For example, if you navigate to http://localhost:3000/test-route you’ll see the same “Hello World!” message. In any real-world application, we’ll want the content we serve to our user to be dependent on what’s in the provided URL.

Adding and Finding Routes

routes to our application and execute the correct route handler function when that route is called. To do this, we’ll add a routes array to our module. Additionally, we’ll create addRoute and findRoute functions. Notionally, the code might look something like this: We need to be able to add any number ofto our application and execute the correct route handler function when that route is called. To do this, we’ll add a routes array to our module. Additionally, we’ll createandfunctions. Notionally, the code might look something like this:

let routes = []; const addRoute = ( method, url, handler ) => { routes.push({ method, url, handler }); }; const findRoute = ( method, url ) => { return routes.find( route => route.method === method && route.url === url); }

addRoute method from our get and post methods. The findRoute method simply returns the first element in routes that matches the provided method and url . We’ll use themethod from ourandmethods. Themethod simply returns the first element inthat matches the providedand

get method and add a post method, both of which use the addRoute function to add user-specified routes to the routes array. In the following snippet, we add the array and two functions. Additionally, we modify ourmethod and add amethod, both of which use thefunction to add user-specified routes to the routes array.

Note: Since the routes array and the addRoute and findRoute methods will only be accessed within the module, we can use our IIFE “revealing module” pattern to not expose them outside the module. Since thearray and theandmethods will only be accessed within the module, we can use our IIFE “revealing module” pattern to not expose them outside the module.

const http = require ( 'http' ); module .exports = ( ( ) => { let routes = []; const addRoute = ( method, url, handler ) => { routes.push({ method, url, handler }); }; const findRoute = ( method, url ) => { return routes.find( route => route.method === method && route.url === url); } const router = () => { const get = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'get' , route, handler); const post = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'post' , route, handler); const listen = ( port, cb ) => { http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { res.write( 'Hello World!' ); res.end(); }).listen(port, cb); }; return { get, post, listen }; }; return router; })();

findRoute function within the function we’re passing to our createServer method. When a route is successfully found, we should call the handler function associated with it. If the route isn’t found, we should return a 404 error stating that the route wasn’t found. This code will notionally look like the following: Finally, let’s employ thefunction within the function we’re passing to ourmethod. When a route is successfully found, we should call the handler function associated with it. If the route isn’t found, we should return a 404 error stating that the route wasn’t found. This code will notionally look like the following:

const method = req.method.toLowerCase(); const url = req.url.toLowerCase(); const found = findRoute(method, url); if (found) { return found.handler(req, res); } res.writeHead( 404 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Route not found.' );

send method for our response object. Now let’s incorporate this into our our module. While we’re at it, we’ll add one extra bit of code that creates amethod for our response object.

const http = require ( 'http' ); module .exports = ( ( ) => { let routes = []; const addRoute = ( method, url, handler ) => { routes.push({ method, url, handler }); }; const findRoute = ( method, url ) => { return routes.find( route => route.method === method && route.url === url); } const router = () => { const get = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'get' , route, handler); const post = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'post' , route, handler); const listen = ( port, cb ) => { http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { const method = req.method.toLowerCase(); const url = req.url.toLowerCase(); const found = findRoute(method, url); if (found) { res.send = content => { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end(content); }; return found.handler(req, res); } res.writeHead( 404 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Route not found.' ); }).listen(port, cb); }; return { get, post, listen }; }; return router; })();

Let’s see this in action! Again, run your application from the root directory.

node .

You should see that the app is being served on port 3000. In your browser, navigate to http://localhost:3000 . You should see “Hello World!” But now, if you navigate to http://localhost:3000/test-route , you should get a “Route not found” message. Success!

/test-route as a route in our application. In index.js , set up this route. Now we want to confirm we can actually addas a route in our application. In, set up this route.

const router = require ( './src/diy-router' ); const app = router(); const port = 3000 ; app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World!' )); app.get( '/test-route' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Testing testing' )); app.listen(port, () => console .log( `Example app listening on port ${port} !` ));

Restart the server and navigate to http://localhost:3000/test-route . If you see “Testing testing”, you’ve successfully set up routing!

Note: If you’ve had enough fun, you can end here! This was a great primer on routing. If you want to dig a little deeper and be able to extract parameters from ourroutes, read on!

Extracting Route Parameters

/user/:username where username represents a unique identified associated with a user. In the real world, we’re likely to have parameters in our url strings. For example, say we have a group of users and want to fetch a user based on a parameter in the url string. Our url string might end up being something likewhererepresents a unique identified associated with a user.

route-parser to do this for us. The route-parser module creates a new object for each route that has a match method with all the regular expression magic baked in. To make the required changes in our module, do the following: To create this function, we could develop some regular expression rules to match any url parameters. Instead of doing this, I’m going to recommend we pull in a great module calledto do this for us. Themodule creates a new object for each route that has amethod with all the regular expression magic baked in. To make the required changes in our module, do the following:

Install the module from the command line:

npm i route-parser

diy-router.js file, require the module. At the top of thefile, require the module.

const Route = require( 'route-parser' );

addRoute function, rather than adding the plan url string, add a new instance of the Route class. In thefunction, rather than adding the plan url string, add a new instance of theclass.

const addRoute = ( method, url, handler ) => { routes.push({ method, url : new Route(url), handler }); };

findRoute function. In this update, we use the Route object’s match method to match the provided url with a route string. In other words, navigating to /user/johndoe will match the route string /user/:username . Next, we’ll update thefunction. In this update, we use theobject’smethod to match the provided url with a route string. In other words, navigating towill match the route string

If we do find a match, we don’t only want to return a match, but we’ll also want to return the parameters extracted from the url.

const findRoute = ( method, url ) => { const route = routes.find( route => { return route.method === method && route.url.match(url); }); if (!route) return null ; return { handler : route.handler, params : route.url.match(url) }; };

findRoute in the function we pass to http.createServer . We’ll want to make sure that any parameters in our route get added as a property on the request object. To handle this new functionality, we need to revisit where we callin the function we pass to. We’ll want to make sure that any parameters in our route get added as a property on the request object.

if (found) { req.params = found.params; res.send = content => { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end(content); };

So our final module will look like this:

const http = require ( 'http' ); const Route = require ( 'route-parser' ); module .exports = ( ( ) => { let routes = []; const addRoute = ( method, url, handler ) => { routes.push({ method, url : new Route(url), handler }); }; const findRoute = ( method, url ) => { const route = routes.find( route => { return route.method === method && route.url.match(url); }); if (!route) return null ; return { handler : route.handler, params : route.url.match(url) }; }; const get = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'get' , route, handler); const post = ( route, handler ) => addRoute( 'post' , route, handler); const router = () => { const listen = ( port, cb ) => { http .createServer( ( req, res ) => { const method = req.method.toLowerCase(); const url = req.url.toLowerCase(); const found = findRoute(method, url); if (found) { req.params = found.params; res.send = content => { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end(content); }; return found.handler(req, res); } res.writeHead( 404 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Route not found.' ); }) .listen(port, cb); }; return { get, post, listen }; }; return router; })();

index.js file, we’ll add a new user endpoint and see if we can toggle between users by changing our url query string. Change you index.js file as follows. This will filter our user array based on the params property of the provided request. Let’s test this out! In ourfile, we’ll add a new user endpoint and see if we can toggle between users by changing our url query string. Change youfile as follows. This will filter ourarray based on theproperty of the provided request.

const router = require ( './src/diy-router' ); const app = router(); const port = 3000 ; app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World!' )); app.get( '/test-route' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Testing testing' )); app.get( '/user/:username' , (req, res) => { const users = [ { username : 'johndoe' , name : 'John Doe' }, { username : 'janesmith' , name : 'Jane Smith' } ]; const user = users.find( user => user.username === req.params.username); res.send( `Hello, ${user.name} !` ); }); app.listen(port, () => console .log( `Example app listening on port ${port} !` ));

Now, restart your app.

node .

Navigate first to http://localhost:3000/user/johndoe , observe the content, and then navigate to http://localhost:3000/user/janesmith . You should receive the following responses, respectively:

Hello, John Doe!

Hello, Jane Smith!

Final Code

The final code for this project can be found on Github here . Thanks for coding along!

Conclusion

In this article we observed that, while Express is an incredible tool, we can replicate its routing functionality through implementation of our own custom module. Going through this kind of exercise really helps to pull back the “curtain” and makes you realize that there really isn’t any “magic” going on. That being said, I definitely wouldn’t suggest rolling your own framework for you next Node project!

One reason frameworks like Express are so incredible is they have received a lot of attention from a lot of terrific developers. They have robust designs and tend to be more efficient and secure than solutions any single developer could deploy.

So what did you think of this exercise? Does this inspire you to try to replicate other aspects of Express’ functionality? Let me know in the comments!

