Understanding CI/CD in Software Development

Too Long; Didn't Read In the fast-paced realm of software development, Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) emerge as indispensable practices. CI ensures seamless code integration through automated builds and tests, while CD extends the process to prepare code for deployment, either manually (Continuous Delivery) or automatically (Continuous Deployment). The CI/CD pipeline, comprising stages like source, build, test, delivery, and deploy, offers a streamlined workflow. Implementing CI/CD brings benefits such as quick feedback, improved productivity, frequent feature releases, and safer code delivery. Various tools and best practices further enhance the effectiveness of CI/CD, making it a cornerstone in modern software development.