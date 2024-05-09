Search icon
    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Methodology

    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Methodology

    by Teleplay Technology May 9th, 2024
    Exploring machine understanding of story dialogue via new tasks and dataset, improving coherence and speaker recognition in storytelling AI.
    Authors:

    (1) Jianzhu Yao, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology;

    (2) Ziqi Liu, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology;

    (3) Jian Guan, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology;

    (4) Minlie Huang, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology.

    Abstract and Intro

    Related Works

    DIALSTORY Dataset

    Proposed Tasks

    Methodology

    Experiments

    Discussion

    Future Work

    Conclusion

    Limitations and References

    5 Methodology

    We propose to learn representations of different characters and exert them on decoding masked dialogue turns or predicting speakers. In this section, we describe the details of our model. Figure 2 shows the model overview for the DialGen task.


    Figure 2: Model overview for the DialGen task. hsi is the start-of-sequence token.

    5.1 Character Representation Learning

    5.2 Character Representation Utilization





    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 DEED license.


    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Abstract and Intro
    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Abstract and Intro
    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Related Works
    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: DIALSTORY Dataset
    Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Proposed Tasks
