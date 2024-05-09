Understanding and Generating Dialogue between Characters in Stories: Methodology

Authors: (1) Jianzhu Yao, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology; (2) Ziqi Liu, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology; (3) Jian Guan, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology; (4) Minlie Huang, The CoAI group, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China Beijing National Research Center for Information Science and Technology.

Abstract and Intro

Related Works

DIALSTORY Dataset

Proposed Tasks

Methodology

Experiments

Discussion

Future Work

Conclusion

Limitations and References

5 Methodology

We propose to learn representations of different characters and exert them on decoding masked dialogue turns or predicting speakers. In this section, we describe the details of our model. Figure 2 shows the model overview for the DialGen task.





5.1 Character Representation Learning

5.2 Character Representation Utilization

















This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 DEED license.



