Uncover the 7 Best Security Sites on the Internet

Security sites are one resource to learn how to secure your information and your devices, but it may be hard to know which ones are credible sources and which aren’t. In this article, we’re going to cover 7 of the best security sites on the internet, with a detailed explanation on what they are and why they rank so highly. Here are all the details you need to remain safe while navigating the internet. ThreatPost ThreatPost is a source of independent news about IT and business security, delivering news to hundreds of thousands of professionals on a daily basis. This site is mostly geared toward blog posts that alert readers of potential risks from certain programs, websites, or other sources of malware and digital danger. However, beyond this, they have also branched out to include multiple podcasts, webinars, and ebooks on how to stay safe on the internet.









Security sites are one resource to learn how to secure your information and your devices, but it may be hard to know which ones are credible sources and which are not. In this article, we cover 7 of the most thoughtful security sites on the internet, with a detailed explanation on what they are and why they rank so highly. Here are all the details you need to remain safe while navigating the internet.

ThreatPost

ThreatPost is a source of independent news about IT and business security, delivering news to hundreds of thousands of professionals on a daily basis. This site is mostly geared toward blog posts that alert readers of potential risks from certain programs, websites, or other sources of malware and digital danger.





However, beyond this, they have also branched out to include multiple podcasts, webinars, and ebooks on how to stay safe on the internet.

Grahamcluley.com

once held roles at companies like Sophos and McAfee before he decided to leave and work for himself in 2013. His website, grahamcluley.com, is a blog with an open, accessible style that clues readers into the cybersecurity scene. Here you can read up on everything cybersecurity and trust you’re getting the right information.

IT Security Guru

IT Security Guru is a news site that delivers breaking news in the IT industry to its readers. You can find articles, videos, webinars, analyses, and case studies focused on the most recent cybersecurity scams that you should watch out for.





Their “featured” section includes guides on new malware you should watch out for, news related to new developments in the IT security sector, advice on how to best navigate digital spaces with things like SEO or paid ads, and more.

Security Weekly

Industry veteran brings his expertise to his readers on his cybersecurity blog, Security Weekly. His site features webcasts and video programs about IT security, which can also be accessed on a number of streaming platforms like iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play.





The Hacker News

The Hacker News focuses on the future of the information sector, explaining how it will shape the digital world.





Their particular focus in this area is news relating to security breaches on online platforms, cyber-attacks, vulnerabilities, and malware. With a reported 8 million monthly readers, the Hacker News is one of the leading sources of cybersec news.

Infosecurity Magazine

Available to its varied audience of readers for over a decade now, Infosecurity Magazine delivers cybersecurity news and other content with both a print and online edition.





In addition to this, they also offer free webinars, whitepapers, and virtual conferences for those who are interested.





The State of Security – Tripwire

Tripwire offers its readers a selection of news, trends, and insights related to cybersecurity and IT.





You can find plenty of articles, podcasts, and other resources to help you learn about the latest trends on the various sections of their site.





Also read: 7 Chrome Plugins You Must Install Today







