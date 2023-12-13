Search icon
    Uncle Sam Threatens Nvidia's 90% Monopoly in the Chinese AI Chip Market
    Uncle Sam Threatens Nvidia’s 90% Monopoly in the Chinese AI Chip Market

    The AI boom in 2023 has propelled Nvidia to new heights with a $200 billion valuation, mainly due to its focus on AI over PC gaming. Nvidia holds an 80% global AI chip market monopoly, surging to 90% in China's $7 billion market. U.S. export restrictions on AI chips to China, initiated by Biden, are reshaping the landscape. While Nvidia initially downplayed the impact, Chinese firms like Huawei, Tencent, and Hygon are vying for the void, potentially challenging Nvidia's dominance.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Uncle Sam Threatens Nvidia’s 90% Monopoly in the Chinese AI Chip Market
    uncle sam and at the nvidia headquaters via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #tech-company-news-brief
    Asher HackerNoon profile picture

    @ashumerie

    Asher

    Content Writer and Editor at HackerNoon

