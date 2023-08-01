Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    UNCLE BLAIR COMES HOMEby@lmmontgomery

    UNCLE BLAIR COMES HOME

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It happened that the Story Girl and I both got up very early on the morning of the Awkward Man’s wedding day. Uncle Alec was going to Charlottetown that day, and I, awakened at daybreak by the sounds in the kitchen beneath us, remembered that I had forgotten to ask him to bring me a certain school-book I wanted. So I hurriedly dressed and hastened down to tell him before he went. I was joined on the stairs by the Story Girl, who said she had wakened and, not feeling like going to sleep again, thought she might as well get up. “I had such a funny dream last night,” she said. “I dreamed that I heard a voice calling me from away down in Uncle Stephen’s Walk—‘Sara, Sara, Sara,’ it kept calling. I didn’t know whose it was, and yet it seemed like a voice I knew. I wakened up while it was calling, and it seemed so real I could hardly believe it was a dream. It was bright moonlight, and I felt just like getting up and going out to the orchard. But I knew that would be silly and of course I didn’t go. But I kept on wanting to and I couldn’t sleep any more. Wasn’t it queer?”
    featured image - UNCLE BLAIR COMES HOME
    #childrens-literature#books
    L.M. Montgomery HackerNoon profile picture

    @lmmontgomery

    L.M. Montgomery

    Receive Stories from @lmmontgomery

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    MISS CORNELIA GETS A NEW POINT OF VIEW
    Published at Jul 23, 2023 by lmmontgomery #childrens-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE WATERS—A RAFT VOYAGE
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa