    "UNANIMITY IS THE VERY SOUL OF THESE THINGS."by@anthonytrollope

    "UNANIMITY IS THE VERY SOUL OF THESE THINGS."

    That evening Montague was surprised to receive at the Beargarden a note from Mr. Melmotte, which had been brought thither by a messenger from the city,—who had expected to have an immediate answer, as though Montague lived at the club. "Dear Sir," said the letter,  If not inconvenient would you call on me in Grosvenor Square to-morrow, Sunday, at half past eleven. If you are going to church, perhaps you will make an appointment in the afternoon; if not, the morning will suit best. I want to have a few words with you in private about the Company. My messenger will wait for answer if you are at the club. Yours truly, Augustus Melmotte. Paul Montague, Esq.,The Beargarden.  Paul immediately wrote to say that he would call at Grosvenor Square at the hour appointed,—abandoning any intentions which he might have had in reference to Sunday morning service. But this was not the only letter he received that evening. On his return to his lodgings he found a note, containing only one line, which Mrs. Hurtle had found the means of sending to him after her return from Southend. "I am so sorry to have been away. I will expect you all to-morrow. W. H." The period of the reprieve was thus curtailed to less than a day.
    writing #novel #victorian-literature #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

