339 reads

UK Government to Start Tracking All Crypto Transactions

by
byismail delal@decentralal

policy & macro crypto journalist.

December 12th, 2025
featured image - UK Government to Start Tracking All Crypto Transactions
ismail delal

About Author

ismail delal HackerNoon profile picture
ismail delal@decentralal

policy & macro crypto journalist.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#crypto#cryptocurrency#crypto-policy#crypto-news#crypto-regulation#economics#regulation#hmrc-data

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories