Manage all your Tasks, CRM, Documents, Schedules, Automations, Finances and more - in one place, handled by your personal AI assistant. Simply describe your business and Zoye will instantly set up all the relevant tools for you. Ask Zoye anything you need: Create tasks, link them to contacts, set reminders & meetings, send emails, create automations and much more. Zoye will also answer your question, suggest you automations and ways to improve your daily work. Skip the pain of learning new tools, managing them separately, and doing everything yourself.