756 Harrison Ave, Harrison Nj 07029

Professor Josef Manuel, known as "Ze Cobra," is a world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu force and head instructor of Chokelab Academy in Harrison, NJ. With 25+ years of relentless drive, he embodies explosive mastery across Hudson County. Igniting his journey in 2001 under Mario Marcio Lemos, his hunger led him to 8-time World Champion Robson Moura. On February 14, 2009, Josef became Moura's very first American Black Belt. Today, he stands as a 4th-Degree Black Belt and Nova União proud standard-bearer. Name: Ze Cobra Address: 756 Harrison Ave, Harrison Nj 07029 Phone: 973-445-7796