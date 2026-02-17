Zaras iddiqui

Dubai, AE

Business Transformation Consultant with over 15 years of experience delivering ERP and CRM driven digital transformation programs. Specialized in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain, and Customer Engagement solutions across the GCC region. I help organizations modernize operations, improve financial visibility, streamline procurement and real estate processes, and build scalable enterprise systems. I write about ERP strategy, AI in enterprise systems, digital transformation lessons, and practical implementation insights.