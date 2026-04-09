Zanlo Prediction Market

Rio de Janeiro, BR

Zanlo is a prediction market platform where people put their opinions on real-world events to the test. Every event is a simple question with two possible answers: Yes or No. Users pick a side, take a position, and watch the balance shift in real time as others engage. When the event resolves, the outcome is determined by what actually happened: not by the platform, not by an algorithm, not by whoever has the loudest voice. Zanlo is built for markets where people are deeply passionate about sports, crypto, politics, and culture, but where prediction markets as a product have barely existed. The users Zanlo is built for already have strong opinions and a track record of being right. They just haven't had a place that takes that seriously. Social media gives you likes. Zanlo gives you something real: your opinion on record, your knowledge proven over time. Unlike a sportsbook, Zanlo doesn't set odds and doesn't take the other side of your position. Prices emerge from what users collect