YO, short for Yield Optimizer, is the yield engine for the crypto economy. It connects capital to the best yield across 50+ DeFi protocols while balancing risk and reward through its novel risk-adjusted approach. With over 100 integrations and more on the way, YO delivers unmatched diversification while continuously reallocating assets across all of DeFi to maximize yield. With simple yoETH, yoBTC, yoEUR, yoUSD, and yoGOLD vaults, users get access to the best of DeFi yield in a single deposit. YO isn’t just another vault, it's the only vault you’ll ever need.