Yana Makhnyk | Web3 Growth@yanaonchain
Head of Business Development at Generis Web3 Marketing Agency | Building institutional GTM for Web3 projects
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @yanaonchain’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Yana Makhnyk | Web3 Growth
ValenciaCBDO
Web3 projects, exchanges and institutions to boost visibility, gain trust, grow engaged communities, and hit KPIs that get results, not just hype. Helping with the user acquisition and engagement of institutional B2B customers