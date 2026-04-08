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Yana Makhnyk | Web3 Growth

@yanaonchain

Head of Business Development at Generis Web3 Marketing Agency | Building institutional GTM for Web3 projects

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @yanaonchain’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Yana Makhnyk | Web3 Growth

ValenciaCBDO

Web3 projects, exchanges and institutions to boost visibility, gain trust, grow engaged communities, and hit KPIs that get results, not just hype. Helping with the user acquisition and engagement of institutional B2B customers

Interested Topics

blockchainstartupweb-monetizationweb3aipress-releaseentrepreneurship