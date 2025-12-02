Co-Founder

James Hamilton is an entrepreneur and technologist focused on building businesses and brands that thrive and endure. He is the co-founder of oakpool, a founder and employee-owned digital marketing firm that builds teams, systems, and software to help brands achieve sustainable growth. oakpool works globally, with team members and clients across the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Past and present clients include GORE-TEX, Goslings Rum, Caesars Entertainment, and Zum. At oakpool, James leads new product and service development, including oakpool.ai, which focuses on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO or AI Search Optimization) — helping brands become legible, referenced, and surfaced inside modern AI search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude. Along with his work at oakpool, James has spent nearly a decade in early-stage venture capital and company formation, working as an investor and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at firms in Boston, London, and the Ba