Xneeti OneOs

24a Trolley Square, Wilmington, DE 19806, United States

Xneeti One0S is built for Amazon-first brands. Like i0S powers your iPhone, One0S powers your Amazon business - connecting all the pieces in real time for smarter, faster, more profitable growth. Most brands struggle because their tools don't talk to each other - ads don't reflect stock levels, content updates don't align with demand, and profitability is often an afterthought. OneOS solves this by unifying content, ads, inventory, and profitability into one Al-powered platform, so decisions are never made in silos. - With Al-driven insights and automation, One0S helps you: - Predict demand and manage inventory more intelligently - Optimize ad spend based on profitability, not just clicks - Align content with consumer intent and seasonality -Automate reporting, reconciliation, and growth tracking No complex integrations. No fragmented dashboards. Just one connected system to scale smarter. Xneeti One0S is offered in a simple subscription model, designed to grow with your brand. Scale g