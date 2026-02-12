South San Francisco, US

Woz is an AI platform that enables anyone to build and grow software businesses - no coding required. Traditionally, starting a software business required technical expertise. Woz eliminates this barrier by providing the AI tools and services needed for non-technical entrepreneurs to build products, go to market and grow their businesses all on one platform without a technical cofounder or inhouse engineering team. Ultimately, Woz aims to be the default platform where millions of AI-enabled entrepreneurs launch and scale businesses.