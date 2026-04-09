Langley, British Columbia, Canada, V1M 2N6

At West Coast Shampoo Bars, we believe beautiful hair and a healthy environment go hand in hand. What started as a family passion to reduce ocean plastic and create better hair care has grown into a trusted source for natural, cruelty-free shampoo and conditioner bars. Our handcrafted bars are SLS free, vegan-friendly, salon quality, and long-lasting each bar lasting up to 40–55 washes and saving multiple plastic bottles from landfills. Perfectly portable and TSA-friendly, our products bring sustainable, effective hair care wherever you go. Choose eco-conscious formulas that clean gently, nourish deeply, and leave your hair shining with natural health.