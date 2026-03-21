Malcom Webster

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Poppy seeds, tiny seeds from Papaver somniferum, are celebrated worldwide for their nutty flavor, crunch, and nutritional benefits. Despite originating from the opium poppy, culinary poppy seeds contain negligible alkaloids, making them safe for consumption. Rich in calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, fiber, and healthy fats, they support bone health, digestion, and overall nutrition. Poppy seeds are highly versatile in cooking: in Central and Eastern Europe, they are used in pastries like Mohnstrudel and Makowiec, while in India, they thicken curries and sweet dishes. Middle Eastern cuisine often sprinkles them on breads and pastries for texture and visual appeal. Harvested from mature seed pods, poppy seeds are cleaned, dried, and sometimes lightly roasted to enhance flavor. Beyond culinary use, they carry cultural significance, symbolizing abundance, fertility, and remembrance. Today, poppy seeds also feature in health foods like smoothies, energy bars, and salad toppings, bridging trad