Stefano Cerruti@viralservice
Stefano Cerruti is an independent digital strategist focused on YouTube Ads and performance-driven campaign structures.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @viralservice’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Stefano Cerruti
Stefano Cerruti is an independent digital strategist working on YouTube Ads and online visibility systems. His research focuses on how platforms actually distribute content, often uncovering discrepancies between official documentation and real-world performance.