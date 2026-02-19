Trollstigen, Drøbak, Norway

Our Vision We believe cashmere is more than luxury it’s conscious living. Our vision is to become a global symbol of pure, authentic cashmere defined by sustainability, craftsmanship, and effortless elegance. Inspired by Norway’s calm spirit and guided by tradition, we create timeless pieces for those who value quality over trends and style with purpose. Our Mission At Vinterlyn Pure Cashmere, we craft enduring essentials that blend comfort, warmth, and refined simplicity. Every piece is thoughtfully made to honor natural fibers, celebrate heritage craftsmanship, and bring lasting beauty to everyday life.