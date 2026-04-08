New York

Address: 1115 Broadway Suite 1218 New York, NY 10010 Phone: (303) 860-4501 Email : newyork@vicentellp.com Website: https://vicentellp.com/ Vicente LLP, formerly Vicente Sederberg LLP, is the premier cannabis and psychedelics law firm. For over a decade, we have helped clients navigate laws and regulations, build and grow businesses, and shape public policy to advance the legal marijuana, hemp, and psychedelics industries across the globe. Our experienced team of attorneys, analysts, compliance specialists, and other professionals offers a wide range of services — legal, corporate, licensing, regulatory compliance, policy, and research — for all types of plant-touching marijuana and hemp businesses, ancillary businesses, investors, trade associations, financial institutions, and governmental bodies. Led by attorneys who were instrumental in the development, passage, and implementation of the world’s first legalization laws, the firm has been at the leading edge of cannabis and ps