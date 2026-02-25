209 North Orange Street, Wilmington, DE19801

vendekin is a leading vending machine manufacturer serving the United States, specializing in smart, cashless, and connected vending solutions. The company offers a wide range of machines including snack and beverage vending machines, frozen vending machines, hot food vending machines, elevator vending machines, and healthy vending machines designed for high-traffic commercial environments. With intelligent vending management software, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics, vendekin helps operators improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and maximize ROI. Its solutions are deployed across offices, universities, gyms, corporate campuses, residential communities, healthcare facilities, and transit hubs across the U.S. vendekin combines advanced hardware with powerful software integration to modernize and scale the vending machine business in America.