Founder

I’m Veljko Vuckovic software engineer and founder with 8+ years of experience building open-source products, leading teams, and scaling community-driven projects. My background is a rare blend of applied arts and software engineering, which allows me to bridge design, development, and communication into a single, cohesive approach to product building. At Refloow™, I’ve conceived, architected, and delivered 20+ open-source solutions adopted by thousands of users worldwide. Beyond engineering, I’ve led marketing and communications at Avian Network, doubling outreach through clear messaging, SEO optimization, and brand design. This mix of technical execution and strategic leadership defines my work: I don’t just build products; I shape how they’re understood, adopted, and scaled. What drives me is end-to-end ownership: from idea to implementation, from code to community. Whether it’s automation tools, user-centric applications, or brand storytelling, I thrive at the intersection of tech